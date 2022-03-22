Ewan McGregor Is Just Like Us, Uses A Jedi Hand Motion To Open Supermarket Doors

There are few simpler pleasures in this world than strolling out of the supermarket with your groceries, waving your hand at the right moment, and watching the doors open. You know it's not actually magic (or Midichlorians), as the cheap fluorescent lighting and sticky floors are guaranteed to remind you that you're trapped on Earth and not in a galaxy far, far away. For one brief moment, however, you feel the power of the Force. Finding out that the man who plays Obi-Wan does the same silly thing as the rest of us is sweet, and McGregor has apparently been caught in the act! He told Entertainment Weekly:

"I always do a little Jedi move for the doors, and I have occasionally been caught doing it. You know, like at the supermarket or something when I'm wheeling my trolley out and I do a little... [demonstrates Jedi hand gesture] It's just always for my own [amusement], because it makes me laugh, but occasionally I've been caught doing that, and that's kind of embarrassing. It's difficult not to, isn't it? It's fun. If the timing is right, it feels very powerful."

Just imagine walking into the local supermarket to grab some groceries and looking up to see Obi-Wan Kenobi himself doing the thing we've all done at least once in our lives (or in my case, at least once a week). Maybe Obi-Wan brought balance to the Force after all, by reminding us that we're all just dorky fans at heart.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" will premiere on Disney+ on May 25, 2022.