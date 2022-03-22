Ewan McGregor Is Just Like Us, Uses A Jedi Hand Motion To Open Supermarket Doors
There are two kinds of people in this world: people who love Ewan McGregor, and people who are wrong. The Scottish actor has been dropping trou, breaking hearts, and making us laugh on the big and small screens since 1993, though he got his big break as Mark Renton in Danny Boyle's "Trainspotting" in 1996. Since then, he's played almost every role imaginable, from the Iggy Pop-based Curt Wild in "Velvet Goldmine" to Obi-Wan Kenobi in the "Star Wars" prequels. Throughout his nearly 30-year-long career, he's always maintained an affable demeanor and a sense of humor about things. He's been honest and humble, frequently opening up about sobriety and recovery, two topics many actors shy away from, especially when they've frequently played serious addicts. McGregor is, as they say, a real one, and it's hard not to be a fan.
Something miraculous happened, however, and now we have yet another reason to adore the Scottish actor. In a recent interview to promote the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series on Disney+, McGregor revealed that he enjoys pretending to use the Jedi mind trick on automatic supermarket doors. Who doesn't?!
He is one with the Force
There are few simpler pleasures in this world than strolling out of the supermarket with your groceries, waving your hand at the right moment, and watching the doors open. You know it's not actually magic (or Midichlorians), as the cheap fluorescent lighting and sticky floors are guaranteed to remind you that you're trapped on Earth and not in a galaxy far, far away. For one brief moment, however, you feel the power of the Force. Finding out that the man who plays Obi-Wan does the same silly thing as the rest of us is sweet, and McGregor has apparently been caught in the act! He told Entertainment Weekly:
"I always do a little Jedi move for the doors, and I have occasionally been caught doing it. You know, like at the supermarket or something when I'm wheeling my trolley out and I do a little... [demonstrates Jedi hand gesture] It's just always for my own [amusement], because it makes me laugh, but occasionally I've been caught doing that, and that's kind of embarrassing. It's difficult not to, isn't it? It's fun. If the timing is right, it feels very powerful."
Just imagine walking into the local supermarket to grab some groceries and looking up to see Obi-Wan Kenobi himself doing the thing we've all done at least once in our lives (or in my case, at least once a week). Maybe Obi-Wan brought balance to the Force after all, by reminding us that we're all just dorky fans at heart.
"Obi-Wan Kenobi" will premiere on Disney+ on May 25, 2022.