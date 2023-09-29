Gen V Is As Brutal And Nasty As The Boys, But With One Key Difference

This article contains minor spoilers for "Gen V."

We're currently living through a superhero-obsessed era of entertainment, and while that's not necessarily a bad thing, it can often feel like we're all consumed by a monoculture. Fortunately, shows like "The Boys" exist to take the piss out of it all and use the mythos of supes to tell allegorical stories about our own lives, without glossing over all of the weird stuff. While everyone was making memes about Marvel's Ant-Man shrinking down small enough to enter Thanos' booty and explode him by resizing to prevent The Blip, "The Boys" had the hero, Termite, exploding through his boyfriend's dick while pleasuring him like a human sounding rod. While Lord Acton's theory that "absolute power corrupts absolutely" has often been applied to villains in comic books, "The Boys" showcases that assumed good guys like Homelander can and will take advantage of their superhero status in grotesque and nefarious ways.

"The Boys" is a graphic, hilarious, raunchy, inappropriate, and all-around fantastic superhero satire, that isn't afraid to take our most cursed "what if..." fan theories about what life would be like if superheroes really existed, and present them in all of their bloody, perverted glory. Every season of "The Boys" is wilder than the one that came before it, so it's no wonder it has become a smash hit, nabbed multiple Emmy nominations, and spawned multiple spin-offs. The latest is "Gen V," a series set that takes place at the prestigious Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, essentially a cross between Disney's "Sky High" and The Xavier School for Gifted Youngsters, but with the tenacity and audacity of "The Boys."

"Gen V" is just as brutal, nasty, and sexy as "The Boys," but is not only playing in the sandbox of superhero shows, it's also an unapologetic teen drama.