The Old CW Is Basically Gone And That's A Shame

In an era when cord-cutting is becoming more rampant, traditional TV makes less and less sense. Viewers are transitioning to streaming and most people want to watch network TV on demand — not when it airs live. Nexstar, which is the largest owner of TV stations in the U.S., intends to lean into the demographic they have left. In other words, older folks who are content with old-school TV. So much of The CW's programming just didn't make sense for that audience.

A sobering fact: The CW was never profitable during its entire run. Ever. That's why Warner Bros. and CBS were eager to get out of that business. Nexstar, meanwhile, plans to make cheaper, unscripted programming to make the network profitable and give it some kind of future. That doesn't mean there won't be any scripted TV shows, but it means maybe two or three on the air at a time — that's it.

Right now, "All American" and "Walker" are going to get at least one more season. The brass still has to make a decision regarding the two remaining DC shows on the air, which are "Superman & Lois" and "Gotham Knights," as well as "All American: Homecoming." THR notes that the expectation is that one DC show will be safe. "Superman & Lois" has better ratings, but "Gotham Knights" is cheaper to make. Pick your poison. Once those decisions are made, that's it for The CW as we used to know it. The future is calling, and the future is far more cost-effective.