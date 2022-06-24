Why So Many Fans Are Shocked By Homelander's Arc In The Boys Season 3

This hullabaloo began on "The Boys" subreddit. The tipping point was season 3, episode 5, thanks to the character Blue Hawk (Nick Wechsler). Blue Hawk's name and "color-blind" crimefighting that's really not anything of the sort are a not-so-subtle shade of the Blue Lives Matter crowd. You can read /Film's Michael Boyle go into more detail on that storyline here.

A now-deleted post on the subreddit titled, "Was really liking Blue Hawk until the end of his speech." The poster elaborated, "His speech should have been sarcastic because there is no reason to [apologize] for eliminating criminals." Other members of the community tore this apart. As a forum moderator succinctly said, "Right-wingers are finally understanding that the show is making fun of them."

The situation earned more attention thanks to writer Ryan Broderick tweeting about it, which "The Boys" official Twitter account then highlighted. Broderick screenshotted both the deleted Blue Hawk post and another one, "The Boys perfectly displays what the dictator trap is." This post praised the show's satirical depiction of Homelander's Trumpian rule of Vought, but ended up locked due to fans who, as Broderick put it, "thought Homelander was cool." Broderick observed of pro-Homelander commentators, "They know he's the bad guy. They want ... [him] redeemed so they don't get uncomfortable [for liking him]." That Homelander's only getting worse no doubt grates them.

For reference, many posts and comments on "The Boys" subreddit were removed due to community Rules 3 and 6: "Be civil" and "No politics" respectively. However, even the community's left-leaning members refused to be silent, one arguing that Rule 6 is too restrictive since the show is so blindingly political. Indeed, the parallels between Homelander and Trump are so obvious it's nigh impossible to discuss his character arc and not get political.