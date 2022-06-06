The Boys Season 3 Villains On Redemption, Deep Voices, And Shifting Allegiances [Exclusive]

"The Boys" is one of the best TV satires in recent years. A superhero show with biting social commentary and wrapped up in tons of depravity, gore, and nudity, it's equal parts hilarious and poignant — and it's only getting better as time goes on.

One thing that makes the show stand out from other superhero adaptations is the care and nuance it gives its villains. They are all despicable, but fleshed out and with enough personality to feel distinct from one another.

This season sees The Deep get a bigger role after being kicked around a lot last season. There is also Victoria Neuman, a seemingly good person leading the fight against rogue supes who turned out to be a big super-powered killer. And lastly, there's this season's new big bad, Jensen Ackles' hotly anticipated Soldier Boy, possibly the only person capable of defeating Homelander.

/Film spoke with actors Jensen Ackles, Chace Crawford, and Claudia Doumit about why it's good being bad.