Gen V's Greatest Strength Is Also Its Biggest Difference From The Boys

This article contains spoilers for the first 5 episodes of "Gen V."

We're over halfway through the first season of "Gen V," and it's clear that the college-set spin-off of "The Boys" is effortlessly holding its own. The show is just as violent, raunchy, and inappropriate as its predecessor, but its unapologetic young adult drama has only been to the show's benefit. In fact, embracing those teen themes completely changed the series' approach to conflict compared to "The Boys" — both internal and external — and grounds the show in a wash of relatability the flagship series never tried to capture. The stakes are unequivocally high in both titles, but "The Boys" is a show where the audience can sympathize, while "Gen V" is a show where we can empathize.

What the characters in "Gen V" going through on this show — with or without superpowers — more closely resembles what humans go through in real life. This is why fans are currently losing their minds on social media over #MarieJordan fan-shipping, relating to the struggles of Emma and Sam, and uncomfortably unpacking their own less-than-great outcomes of college partying.

"The Boys" is a biting satire of American capitalism and superhero worship. "Gen V" is an exploration of how life chews up those without social power and influence and spits us out ... and even actual superpowers can't save us. The relatability of "Gen V" is its biggest difference from its forerunner, and its greatest strength to keep it from ever feeling too similar.