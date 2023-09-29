Gen V's Gender-Swapping Superhero: Jordan's Superpowers Explained

The following article contains minor spoilers for the first three episodes of "Gen V."

The supe students at Godolkin University in Prime Video's "The Boys" spin-off "Gen V" have some pretty standard powers, though there are a few truly unconventional ones that stand out. Some of the most unique powers in the series (and perhaps comic book television) belong to Jordan Li, who can shift between a male and female form, played by Derek Luh and London Thor respectively. Jordan has different superpowers depending on which form they're in, which leads to lots of quick switching back and forth between forms in order to have the most useful powers for any given situation. It's absolutely wild to see, but it's also a pretty interesting allegory for gender-non-conforming people in our own world.

A supe's powers and identity are already inextricably entwined, but it seems like it's even more intense in Jordan's case. When we first meet them, they're the second ranked student at Godolkin and work as esteemed crimefighting professor Brinkerhoff's (Clancy Brown) secretary. Despite their loyalty, incredible work ethic, and physical fighting capabilities, they're often dismissed because their powers and gender identity are considered "too confusing" by Vought, who owns Godolkin. "Confusing" is a word that genderqueer and bigender people have heard about themselves forever, so let's clear up a few things about Jordan, their powers, and how those powers give "Gen V" a way to explore gender in a new way.