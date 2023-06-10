Our Flag Means Death's Vico Ortiz Knows Why Fans Love Jim So Much

Non-binary fighter Jim joins the crew of the Revenge in disguise, equipped with a fake beard and nose and a new name. When the crew finds out, Jim ditches the beard but decides to stick with the name, and with that simple non-event, the character became a gender-non-conforming standout. Vico Ortiz spoke at a panel about "Our Flag Means Death" at Outfest's Outfront event last week and explained exactly why Jim's journey resonates with so many fans. "Oftentimes, people are so concerned about looking a certain way because of what society expects you to be or behave, and then Jim is just Jim," Ortiz explained in the virtual panel attended by /Film. "When the reveal happens, no one changes the way they treat Jim because it's always been Jim and it's like, 'Right we can do that.'"

Ortiz says Jim's uneventful coming out connects with audiences because it's "so very rad and so very cool" for the series to let the character's new name and pronouns be accepted without any fuss (aside from, back when he thought Jim was a woman, Frenchie's hilarious panic about women having crystals in their bodies). "It's a possibility to just be who you are and not have to give out this like PowerPoint presentation and explanation," Ortiz adds. "I think oftentimes, there's this expectation of having to explain who you are and in detail for other people to understand you and respect you," they continue. "You don't have to know all this information in order to just address someone the way that they want to be addressed."