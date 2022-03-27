Our Flag Means Death Is The Anti-Queerbaiting Series You've Been Waiting For

When I wrote about "Our Flag Means Death" for /Film's Daily Stream series, I mentioned that the then-evolving dynamic between leads Stede "Gentleman Pirate" Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and Edward "Blackbeard" Teach (Taika Waititi) probably wouldn't prove to be non-platonic, "but one can dream!" It's not that a Stede-Ed romance didn't make sense. Whatever the nature of the real Bonnet and Blackbeard's association (which is a bit of a mystery), David Jenkins' pirate comedy series presented the unlikely duo as being flip sides of the same coin in its first six episodes. Each of them was clearly attracted to the other's quirks and lifestyle ... but would the show actually go so far as to make their relationship explicitly queer?

The answer, as it turns out, was an unexpected but welcome "yes," with Stede and Ed even locking lips in the penultimate episode of season 1. Complications soon arose, of course, as "Our Flag Means Death" set the stage for its not-yet-confirmed second season with its emotional roller coaster ride of a season 1 finale. (The ball's in your court now, HBO Max!) Whatever happens from here, though, Stede and Ed's romantic feelings for one another are canon to the series, and all it took was a single season of 10 half-hour episodes.

So how did we get to this refreshing place where a show can have its male leads fall in love and it doesn't even feel like a big deal? To answer that question, let's start by taking a look back at the messy history of queer-baiting — i.e. implying queer relationships or attraction between characters to appeal to LGBTQ+ viewers (or just to draw attention) without actually depicting them — and queer subtext in media.