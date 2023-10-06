Emma's Powers On Gen V Make A Goliath (And Complicated) Change

"Gen V" is playing an interesting game with a handful of inherently gendered powers. Hell, it's been said, is a teenage girl, and nowhere is that more apparent than in this nihilistic take on our world. That each of the series' female characters essentially has to self-harm in order to manifest their abilities is a pretty accurate reflection of femininity's darker side. And it helps that "Gen V" is resisting the urge to glorify any of it.

When Marie cuts herself at a low point, unleashing rage and pain along with her own blood, it's just as stomach-turning as it ought to be. When Cate pushes her powers too far, her blue eyes are stained red, a manifestation of the toll it all takes on her own mind. None of it is pretty. But it's hard enough being a girl in a world teeming with telepathic date rapists and all kinds of systemic, exploitative evils: to have any power at all is something to celebrate.

That said, the series is still walking a real tightrope, especially where Emma is concerned. We expect most supernatural powers to be a gift, at least in superhero stories. Her ability to grow and shrink does have its benefits, but can she find a way to activate it without harming herself? More importantly, is that where the series intends to take her character?

Whether "Gen V" can develop Emma's relationship to her powers with the sensitivity it deserves remains to be seen. Tact has never really been a strong suit of "The Boys," and while its spin-off is doing an okay job managing its tone so far, there are only so many ways this story can end.

"Gen V" is available to stream on Prime Video, with new episodes arriving on Fridays.