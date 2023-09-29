Like The Boys, Gen V's Sharpest Satire Reflects Real Life

This post contains spoilers for the first three episodes of "Gen V."

Eric Kripke's "The Boys" pushed the boundaries of what's traditionally considered to be irreverent storytelling, while delivering sharp, relevant social commentary that directly reflected our immediate reality. From the blatant exposé of capitalist megastructures that often guise their evil with performative activism and acts of charity to portraying the rot of right-wing extremism that firmly grips various societal strata, "The Boys" ventures into satire that is as layered as Vought International's repugnant conspiracies to fool the world.

Enter "Gen V," a "The Boys" spin-off that doesn't rely too hard on its parent show to stand on its own, as it flaunts a fresh brand of ultraviolence and lawlessness, framed within the context of a younger group of characters at Godolkin University. While the adults in "The Boys" often flaunt their cruelties and revel in it, the youngsters in "Gen V" are still impressionable, molded by a world hell-bent on manipulating their trajectories for their own purposes. After all, Godolkin is akin to a talent-testing ground that feeds directly into Vought, which ruthlessly profits off Supes, no matter where they stand in the public rankings that determine their value and worth. In "Gen V," these machinations take a darker turn by impacting teenagers who are still figuring out their place in such a volatile world.

Yes, there's copious amounts of blood, and ample nudity — a DNA that the spin-off shares with its predecessor — but the commentary here is more pointed, as they hold a mirror to the anxieties and horrors that impact the youth today. While still hilariously exaggerated in tone and treatment, "Gen V" never lacks heart when it matters the most, especially when it comes to Marie (Jaz Sinclair), a bloodbender with dizzying ambitions.