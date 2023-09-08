Where Does Gen V Fall In The Boys Timeline?

If you ever worried about the ever-violent behavior of sociopathic supervillain Homelander (Antony Starr) and all the frightening ways he actually appeals to adults in the world of "The Boys," can you even imagine how much worse it would probably be among young, hormonal, super-powered college kids who saw those antics broadcast all over national TV? In all likelihood, the creators of "Gen V" put a significant amount of time and effort into figuring out exactly when to set the spin-off show in comparison to the original — not only to account for certain crossover cameos and appearances that could potentially occur, but also to reflect the constantly evolving world-building of "The Boys."

Let's put it this way: when you have someone as powerful and unhinged as Homelander flying around and killing people with impunity, that's bound to affect even distant characters featured in "Gen V." That was exactly the point recently made by the official "The Boys" Twitter account, in fact. The social media manager (who wonderfully channels the distinct voice and tone of the show with every post, it should be noted) waded into the conversation the other day to clear up the timeline situation even further:

If we're clearin up the timeline, @genv takes place between S3 and S4. So the kiddos at God U all saw Homelander laser a guy's head off to the sound of thunderous applause pic.twitter.com/SYwH0raJgD — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) September 6, 2023

Yeah, remember when season 3 ended on the horrifically disturbing note of Homelander committing murder in public and being cheered for it? It's no guarantee that this act will be explicitly revisited in "Gen V," but you can guarantee that the ripple effects will be felt among the students of this Vought-funded school for super-powered individuals. That's a scary thought.

"Gen V" premieres September 29, 2023 on Prime Video.