The Only Boys Recap You Need Before Gen V
Eric Kripke's "The Boys" emerged as a groundbreaking and thought-provoking series in an era dominated by superheroes on big and small screens. It tore away the glossy veneer from caped crusaders, focusing on the intricate issues accompanying god-like powers. With its unapologetically dark tone and satirical storytelling, "The Boys," adapted from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic book series, dismantles traditional notions of heroism, celebrity, and power dynamics. It portrays a world where superpowers and marketing prowess collide, creating a chaotic and morally corrupted landscape.
Starring Anthony Starr, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, and Erin Moriarty, "The Boys" garnered critical acclaim across its first three seasons. Its strong fanbase led to the approval of a fourth installment and a new spinoff named "Gen V." This fresh series introduces aspiring heroes whose powers derive knowingly from a manufactured element called Compound V.
Since the conclusion of "The Boys: Season 3" more than a year ago, we decided to offer a recap of the series up to now, preparing you for the September 29 premiere of "Gen V." So, pause your conversations with the mirror, slip on the tightest costume you can find, then relax, and engage in the only "Boys" recap you need to gear up for "Gen V."
Explaining the world of The Boys
In "The Boys," super-powered individuals, or "Supes," don't fit the mold of virtuous comic book heroes. They wield incredible powers, but in this alternate reality, they bear the same burdens as everyday individuals, amplified by global fame, media attention, and sky-high expectations.
The title, "The Boys," refers to an undercover collective led by Billy Butcher (Urban) with a mission to deliver justice to the Supes. Hughie (Quaid), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchy (Tomer Capone), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) — each having suffered personal tragedies at the hands of Supes — form the core. As their mission progresses, they grapple with the ethical impacts of their actions and constantly toe the line between justice and revenge.
Contrasting with this, "The Seven," a superhero team reminiscent of the Justice League, features members like Homelander (Starr), Starlight (Moriarty), The Deep (Chace Crawford), and A-Train (Jessie T. Usher). This group maintains a public façade while engaging in murder, cheating, and power abuse behind closed doors. Despite mimicking the likes of Superman, Aquaman, The Flash, and Wonder Woman, The Seven are tarnished figures driven by personal gain. Nothing more.
Each season of the series delves deeper into the complexities of these characters. They are detestable yet also relatable, their celebrity personas meticulously shaped and manipulated by a naive public too preoccupied with idolizing false heroes to recognize the lurking dangers just beyond the camera's frame.
Who is Homelander?
In "The Boys," Homelander holds the central role of leading The Seven. Draped in red, white, and blue and adorned with stars and stripes, this sinister incarnation of Superman possesses superhuman strength, invulnerability, flight, and heat vision, ranking him among the most formidable Supes in the series' universe. However, beneath this façade lies a deeply disturbed and manipulative individual who lacks the compassion and moral compass attributed to classic superhero archetypes.
Initially, Homelander exudes the image of a virtuous man and a shining embodiment of America. Yet, his true nature surfaces, mainly when he and Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) escape from a doomed airplane, coldly leaving passengers to die. Plagued by a god complex and a fragile ego, his actions often derive from a lust for power, control, and acclaim rather than a genuine commitment to humanity. He is a deeply flawed individual manufactured from an equally lousy system headed by the mysterious Vought International.
Despite this, he remains a captivating antagonist. Credit goes to Starr for occasionally invoking empathy for this monstrous character. He's malevolent yet endlessly intriguing and always pathetic. At the end of Season 3, having lost or been betrayed by those closest to him, Homelander learns no line exists that he cannot cross, which makes him all the more deadlier and terrifying.
Who is Billy Butcher?
On the opposing end of the spectrum resides Billy Butcher. He helms the titular group known as "The Boys," a covert team of vigilantes determined to uncover and combat the unethical deeds of corrupt Supes.
Rugged and charming yet inherently flawed, like Jack Sparrow crossed with Anton Chigurh, Butcher clings to an ingrained vendetta against Supes, particularly Homelander, and for good reason: the malevolent superman sexually assaulted and purportedly killed his wife, driving Billy's unwavering quest for retribution. Later, Billy discovers that his wife survived her ordeal and bore a son, resulting in a convoluted scenario where Homelander, the boy's true father, and Billy compete to protect the child, each in their respective way.
Billy possesses shrewd intelligence and resourcefulness, yet he frequently walks the fine line between good and evil to achieve his objectives. Despite his somewhat ruthless demeanor, he also reveals a multifaceted and emotional side, especially concerning his teammates. The character often crosses boundaries while trying to rid the world of Supes but eventually recognizes his errors and returns to the light. Notably, in Season 3, Billy tosses aside his quest against Homelander to help Hughie and The Boys take down Soldier Boy.
Hughie and Annie (aka Starlight)
"The Boys" features a diverse cast of unforgettable side characters, but Hughie and Annie, also known as Starlight, stand out as the most memorable duo.
Hughie starts as an ordinary guy with a mundane job until a tragic event thrusts him into Billy's world. A-Train inadvertently obliterates his girlfriend, setting Hughie on a mission to bring down the Supes. Despite his thirst for revenge, Hughie serves as the series' moral compass, often grappling with the ethical dilemmas posed by The Boys' actions.
Annie possesses the power to manipulate light and initially appears as an idealistic and optimistic young woman, full of dreams of becoming a true hero. However, she quickly confronts the world's harsh realities, dealing with exploitation, harassment, and manipulation by Vought International.
Hughie and Annie's paths eventually cross, leading to a romantic bond that becomes a beacon of hope amidst this violent, often unruly world. Together, they play a pivotal role in "The Boys," contributing to the series' examination of the dichotomy between appearance and reality, the consequences of power, and the importance of sticking to one's principles, even in the face of adversity.
What is Vought International?
Vought International, a fictional multinational conglomerate in "The Boys," assumes a key part in the comic series and its television adaptation as the corporation responsible for managing and marketing Supes. To put it bluntly, Vought International essentially turns superpowers into commodities. The company exploits superheroes for profit, molding their appearances, merchandise, and deeds to maximize financial and political gain.
Their corruption extends into politics and the military, where they deploy Supes as weapons of mass destruction. Vought's grip on Supes leads to a slew of sinister actions and cover-ups as a commentary on the darker facets of capitalism, corporate dominance, and the repercussions of unchecked authority.
Throughout "The Boys," Vought International remains a central antagonist, propelling much of the conflict. In due course, we learn that a German doctor named Frederick Vought founded the company after developing Compound V, the serum responsible for giving Supes their powers. Of course, the public believes that Supes are born, not created, and knows nothing about Vought's Nazi ties because learning this information would destroy the very foundation of the superhero movement.
Previously, Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) occupied the company's helm as CEO, a role he reluctantly ceded to Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie ) following the events of Season 3.
The Boys: Season 1
"The Boys: Season 1" follows Hughie after his terrible encounter with A-Train. Devastated and seeking justice, he crosses paths with Billy, the charismatic leader of an anti-Supes crew. Butcher recruits Hughie into their mission to expose the corrupt and dangerous actions of superheroes, notably Homelander. The deeper Hughie and Billy dig, the more nefarious activities they uncover. From reckless behavior causing civilian casualties to secret drug use and unethical experiments, the Supes have a track record of unruly, even lethal, behavior. The Boys also uncover Vought's control over media narratives and manipulation of Supes' public images.
Starlight, a genuinely good-hearted Supe, becomes disillusioned by the corporate exploitation and sexual harassment she faces within The Seven. She begins a romantic relationship with Hughie and saves him from A-Train, inadvertently kickstarting her quest to bring down the corrupt establishment.
As The Boys grapple with these violent villains, they must also navigate their struggles and moral quandaries. Standout moments include Billy harnessing the formidable power of a super-powered baby's laser eyes as a weapon, The Deep's bizarre relationship with a dolphin, and The Boys engaging in a brutal confrontation with Translucent. The season concludes with Billy's shocking revelation that his wife is alive and secretly raising a son, Homelander committing a gruesome act by burning a hole in the head of a prominent businesswoman and love interest (portrayed by Elisabeth Shue), and the strained state of Hughie and Starlight's relationship.
The Boys: Season 2
Like all good follow-ups, "The Boys: Season 2" leans on the elements that made the inaugural season a breakout hit while upping the ante, dramatically speaking.
The central conflict revolves around Ryan, Billy's wife's son, who also happens to be Homelander's child. It's complicated. Hughie and Starlight's relationship evolves amid the chaos, and our heroes must fight to clear their names following the events of Season 1 while battling Stormfront (Aya Cash), a charismatic and powerful new Supe with a hidden agenda.
As the truth about Vought International's actions becomes more apparent, tensions within The Seven escalate. Homelander's unstable behavior grows increasingly dangerous. Queen Maeve navigates her moral dilemmas, torn between loyalty to Vought and a desire to do the right thing. Billy and Hughie likewise grapple with their ideologies.
The final episode, "What I Know," sees Homelander defeat Stormfront after learning about her Nazi past. Billy attempts to save Ryan and his wife from Homelander, but their showdown ends with her accidental death at the hands of her son. Ryan ultimately chooses to go with Billy, and Maeve uses recorded footage of the plane fiasco in Season 1 to keep Homelander in check for the time being. Another subplot sees Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) using hidden powers to assassinate prominent leaders. Oh, and she's also Hughie's new boss.
The Boys: Season 3
The third season may not feel as fresh as the first two and it relies heavily on shock and awe to compensate for several plot deficiencies. However, the cast remains superb, and several clever plot twists keep viewers invested. Homelander and Billy prepare for their showdown this season, but an all-new Supe named Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) derails the confrontation.
A dark reflection of Captain America, Soldier Boy was frozen during WWII and brought back by The Boys to combat Homelander. At one point, during Herogasm, Billy and Hughie, wielding powers attained by ingesting Temp V, which grants superpowers briefly to the user, nearly fulfill their mission, effectively neutralizing Homelander with Soldier Boy's help. Unfortunately, the villain escapes at the last second, leaving our heroes at an impasse.
Hughie's experimentation with Temp V draws the ire of Starlight, leading to more discontent in their relationship, while Homelander's brazen disregard for his public image renders him even more dangerous. Of course, Soldier Boy, Homelander's father, proves the more imposing threat, leaving Billy and Co. no choice but to team with Homelander to stop him. Following this final assault, Starlight officially joins The Boys, who now have their sights set on Neuman as their next target. Homelander murders a protestor on national TV, drawing surprising praise from his supporters.
What is Compound V?
Diving into the nitty-gritty of this crazy universe requires us to touch briefly on Compound V. As mentioned earlier, Frederick Vought founded this chemical super-serum, modeled after the Super-Soldier Serum that created Captain America in Marvel Comics, to form a superhuman army for Nazi Germany during World War II. Supes like Soldier Boy and Stormfront resulted from Frederick's early, more potent formula. For reasons unknown, Frederick never manufactured a powerful enough version of Compound V to help Germany win the war. Consequently, after his death, Vought, the organization, continued to experiment with the product in secrecy.
The revelation of Compound V's existence and its role in creating Supes is a significant plot point that underscores the corporate manipulation, exploitation, and secrecy at the heart of the superhero industry. As noted, heroes are not born but bred. Billy seeks to expose the truth about Compound V as part of their mission to hold Supes accountable for their actions.
In later seasons, we also learn about A24, or Temp V, a modified version of Compound V that briefly grants its users superpowers based on their personality. Billy takes the green serum and develops laser eyes and super strength, while Hughie gains teleportation, accelerated healing, and incredible power. However, as it's still in the early stages of development, people have yet to learn the full effects of Temp V on the user, which explains its secrecy.
When does Gen V take place in The Boys?
"The Boys" spinoff, "Gen V," promises the same over-the-top shenanigans that fans enjoy. Judging by the first trailer, the series will feature enough gory mayhem, sexual debauchery, and dark satirical humor to make viewers' heads explode. More importantly, "Gen V" will further explore Vought International and the impacts of Compound V on a whole new generation of Supes vying for supremacy at Godolkin University School of Crimefighting.
Starring Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, and Shelley Conn, the series takes place after "The Boys: Season 3" and the animated spinoff, "The Boys Presents: Diabolical," and will likely introduce characters that will appear in "The Boys: Season 4." Sinclair's character, Marie Moreau, appears in a database during Hughie and Starlight's mission to the Red River Institute in Season 3. "Gen V" also features characters from "The Boys," namely Jessie T. Usher's A-Train, Colby Minifie's Ashley Barrett, and PJ Byrne's Adam Bourke.
Hopefully, the series can find new wrinkles to explore in "The Boys" universe.
How will Gen V impact The Boys: Season 4?
As mentioned earlier, "Gen V" will likely introduce new heroes and villains who may appear in "The Boys: Season 4." Joining The Seven remains the ultimate goal for every character in the spinoff series, so it makes sense that they would eventually cross paths with the likes of Homelander, provided they survive college.
At the end of "The Boys: Season 3," only three Supes remain in The Seven: Homelander, The Deep, and A-Train. The others either died, left, or were killed by Homelander. Starlight vacates her post to join Billy's Boys, while a powerless Queen Maeve goes into hiding after her encounter with Soldier Boy. It will be intriguing to see how the "Gen V" members impact "The Boys: Season 4," especially since Homelander and Billy are still assembling their respective teams in preparation for their eventual conflict. There are plenty of openings in their ranks; it's just a matter of discovering the goals of these new Supes.