Gen V Trailer: Things Get Bloody In The Boys Spin-Off
How many superheroes would be too many superheroes? Those of us in the real world have been struggling to answer that question for over a decade now, as studios and streamers have gone all-in betting on capes and cowls to drive audiences again and again. In the world of "The Boys," people have been asking the very same question ... but the answers have been slightly more, uh, violent.
"The Boys" first arrived on the scene in 2019, thanks to the efforts of producers and creators Eric Kripke, Evan Goldberg, and Seth Rogen and based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's original comic books. The subversive and totally irreverent streaming series instantly made an impact, providing the more adult-minded counter-programming viewers craved after seeing franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe completely take over. Now, after making a name for itself by doing everything that shared universes would never do, there's a certain irony in seeing the success of "The Boys" lead to yet another spin-off series of its own (following the animated "The Boys Presents: Diabolical" series). Titled "Gen V," the story follows a new group of Supes at a very different age bracket than the ones we've become familiar with — this time, the setting shifts to a one-of-its-kind university for "gifted" students, who now have the distinction of being the first generation to be trained knowing full well that their powers come from Compound V, as established in the original series.
The results are as funny, hormonal, and flat-out gross as you'd expect. Check out the new teaser below!
Watch the Gen V trailer
One Homelander is more than enough, but what about an entire class of graduating students who could one day turn into unhinged and uncontrollable Supes in their own right? That's admittedly the pessimistic perspective, but, well, that footage of teens trying to navigate superpowers, hormones, and all the usual problems that come with young adulthood doesn't exactly inspire much confidence. It sure looks like a blast, though, with a number of familiar faces popping up, such as Colby Minifie as secretary-turned-Vought-CEO Ashley Barrett and the congresswoman who's secretly an antagonistic Super, Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit).
"Gen V" comes from showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, with Kripke, Rogen, and Goldberg all credited as executive producers. The spin-off may lack the star power of its parent show, but guest appearances have been confirmed to include Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter alongside returning actor Jessie T. Usher, who plays Mother's Milk in the original series. The main cast stars Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi.
"Gen V" debuts on Prime Video September 29, 2023.
From the world of The Boys comes Gen V, which explores the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V, and that their powers were injected into them, rather than God-given. These young, competitive heroes put their physical and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school's highly coveted top ranking. They quickly come to learn that ambition comes with sacrifice, and the difference between right and wrong is not as clear as they once believed. When the university's dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become.