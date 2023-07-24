Gen V Trailer: Things Get Bloody In The Boys Spin-Off

How many superheroes would be too many superheroes? Those of us in the real world have been struggling to answer that question for over a decade now, as studios and streamers have gone all-in betting on capes and cowls to drive audiences again and again. In the world of "The Boys," people have been asking the very same question ... but the answers have been slightly more, uh, violent.

"The Boys" first arrived on the scene in 2019, thanks to the efforts of producers and creators Eric Kripke, Evan Goldberg, and Seth Rogen and based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's original comic books. The subversive and totally irreverent streaming series instantly made an impact, providing the more adult-minded counter-programming viewers craved after seeing franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe completely take over. Now, after making a name for itself by doing everything that shared universes would never do, there's a certain irony in seeing the success of "The Boys" lead to yet another spin-off series of its own (following the animated "The Boys Presents: Diabolical" series). Titled "Gen V," the story follows a new group of Supes at a very different age bracket than the ones we've become familiar with — this time, the setting shifts to a one-of-its-kind university for "gifted" students, who now have the distinction of being the first generation to be trained knowing full well that their powers come from Compound V, as established in the original series.

The results are as funny, hormonal, and flat-out gross as you'd expect. Check out the new teaser below!