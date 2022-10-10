The Boys Season 4 First Look Introduces The Seven's Two New Superheroes

We have known for a while that the next season of "The Boys" will be introducing some never-before-seen Supes. Now, we have our first look at the duo of Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) and Firecracker (Valorie Curry) thanks to the show's official Twitter account. Although not much else about these characters has been revealed, the photos did come with an interesting caption that fans will surely speculate over.

"Meet Sage. She's already a thousand steps ahead of you," says the tweet revealing these two new heroes. "And let's just say Firecracker has a short fuse."

Showrunner Eric Kripke also decided to add fuel to the speculation fire with his quote-retweet of the announcement. If he is to be believed, then Sister Sage and Firecracker might be the newest members of The Seven now that Homelander (Antony Starr) has seized full control.

"Wait till you see [Heyward] & [Curry] in action," Kripke wrote. "Horrific & hilarious & very, very dangerous. Just who Homelander needs for The Seven."