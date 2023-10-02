Gen V Features A Hero With A Bloody Familiar Power

Warning: references to self-harm follow.

"Gen V" is set at a school for superheroes ("Supes") and so naturally features a cast with a wide variety of powers. The most grotesque ability belongs to our lead, Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair); she can telekinetically manipulate blood. So far, we've seen Marie wield her power as a weapon (launching the blood with piercing force, like a spear) and a healing tool (she keeps someone with a sliced neck from bleeding out).

Marie's powers arrived, naturally, during her first period at age 12. Superpowers as a metaphor for puberty is nothing new (see Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man"). However, this is the cruel world of "The Boys" — Marie couldn't control her powers and accidentally killed her parents. Now, she also uses her powers as part of a self-harm ritual; she keeps a pocket knife handy and is shown repeatedly slicing open her hand palms to pull blood out from the wounds.

These powers are also an impediment to Marie's goal of being a superhero; the Supe business is all about image, and there's "no four-quadrant appeal" to her abilities. However, despite that, they're not as unique in media as you might expect.

If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide or self harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.