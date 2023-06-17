Netflix Reveals First Look At Live-Action Avatar: The Last Airbender Series

It's been a long-time coming, but Netflix has unveiled the first look at its upcoming live-action remake of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" — the show's first teaser was unveiled at the 2023 TUDUM event. Said teaser came with a confirmation of a 2024 premiere. The remake was first announced in September 2018, accompanied by a drawing of titular hero Aang and his Sky Bison Appa in an arctic landscape.

There have been bumps in the road, with series creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino leaving the project in 2020 over creative differences with Netflix. The last attempt at bringing the world of "Avatar" to live-action didn't go well either (there is no "Last Airbender" movie in Ba Sing Se). However, the series' main cast was eventually announced in September 2021, before production kicked off that October with further casting announcements trickling out in the following months.

"Avatar: The Last Airbender" is set in an East-Asian-esque fantasy world (the show's creators are big anime and wuxia fans), where people can "bend" one of the four classic elements of water, earth, fire, and air. Only one person can bend all four: the Avatar, a spirit that reincarnates in a human every generation (inspired by Hindu mythology). Aang, the latest Avatar, has to grow up quickly when his duty calls upon him to save the world from the ruthless Firebenders.

For the series' 8-episode first season, Gordon Cormier will play Aang, who awakens from a 100-year nap into an unfamiliar world. Kiawentiio and Ian Ousley will play Katara and Sokka, respectively, the Water Tribe siblings who discover Aang trapped in an Iceberg and become his companions. Dallas Liu will play Zuko, the scarred, exiled Prince of the Fire Nation who must capture the Avatar to regain his honor. Paul Sun-Hyung Lee has been cast as Iroh, Zuko's paternal uncle and voice of conscience.