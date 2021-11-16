Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Series Starts Production, Adds Ken Leung And More To Cast

Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony. Then, everything changed when Netflix decided to move forward with their very own "Avatar: The Last Airbender" live-action series. Today brings the exciting news that the series has officially started production and has rounded out the cast with a few new additions — some of which include recognizable names and beloved characters from the original Nickelodeon series.

First comes the announcement that Netflix's "Avatar: The Last Airbender" will begin production in Vancouver, in what will apparently be one of the largest virtual productions in all of North America. The new series will make use of the same high-tech methods previously utilized for the production of Netflix's George Clooney-starring film "The Midnight Sky," though many viewers will be more familiar with the use of transformative LED screens throughout both seasons of Lucasfilm's "The Mandalorian." The main advantage of this approach is that it will allow the visual effects crew of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" to complete their work in real-time alongside filming on the series, which any fan of the original series can tell you will require quite a bit of CGI to do proper justice to the immensely-detailed world of "Avatar."

Showrunner, executive producer, and writer Albert Kim released a statement to mark the occasion, saying: