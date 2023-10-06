Gen V Episode 4 Features A Bloody NSFW Moment That Rivals The Boys' Most Shocking Kill

Spoilers for "Gen V" follow.

As we've learned through three seasons of "The Boys," if you live in a universe filled with superheroes you should never, ever, have sex with them. They'll accidentally crush your skull during cunnilingus, or worse. It's not that they're bad people exactly; it's that they're not always as in control of their powers as you'd think. And if they spend most of their time among other Supes who can handle the occasional sex-related mishap, they can often forget how fragile a regular human body is.

But even when it comes to Supe-on-Supe sexual relationships, the power imbalance still causes plenty of trouble. When Homelander engaged in a sexual relationship with Doppelganger, a shapeshifter who could transform into his former lover Madeleine Stillwell at will, all it took was one wrong move for Homelander to end up snapping Doppelganger's neck. Even when the Supe isn't accidentally harming you, it's troubling to know that they could still harm you intentionally with barely any repercussions.

Such was almost the case in this week's episode of "Gen V," in which Marie (Jaz Sinclair) found herself under the spell of the mind-manipulating Rufus. Marie asks Rufus for help, and Rufus (Alexander Calvert) responds by putting her under his psychic spell. The next thing Marie knows she's waking up in his dorm room, with him apparently mere moments away from raping her half-conscious body. It's a horrifying moment, mainly because of how realistic it feels. Rape culture is already a big problem on college campuses, and it stands to reason that it would be even worse in a school where some of the students have mind control powers.