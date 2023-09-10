Gen V's Most Mysterious Set Terrified The Cast In Real Life

From the moment it premiered, "The Boys" was a fantastic satire of superhero stories, a show that pulled back the curtain and interrogated the genre and all its shortcomings while still delivering a fantastic and thrilling superhero story in its own right. Indeed, what makes the show work, like any great satire, is that it still functions as the very thing it is satirizing, which is why it was always inevitable that — like the Marvel and DC universes it mocked with impunity — "The Boys" would eventually grow into a cinematic universe with spin-offs and the like. First, there was "The Boys Presents: Diabolical," an animated anthology that connects to the live-action show, and now we have the upcoming college-set spin-of "Gen V."

So far, the footage of "Gen V" promises a blood-soaked story that fits right in with the world of "The Boys," and a story full of mystery and intrigue. Entertainment Weekly recently published a deep dive into the world of "Gen V," including revealing a particular set that terrified the actors — the Woods. We don't yet know exactly what this is meant to be, but EW describes it as "Godolkin's (the school where the story takes place) darkest secret," and that Asa Germann's character Sam is involved with it and trying to break free from the Woods.

"The Woods is terrifying!" star Jaz Sinclair, who plays Marie, said. "It's so creepy in there. I don't even like hanging out on that set. Even the greens that they pick, they're really oppressive colors. It looks dirty. It looks like it's been there for a really long time. They have creepy little smiley animals on the walls. It's awful."