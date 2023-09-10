Gen V's Most Mysterious Set Terrified The Cast In Real Life
From the moment it premiered, "The Boys" was a fantastic satire of superhero stories, a show that pulled back the curtain and interrogated the genre and all its shortcomings while still delivering a fantastic and thrilling superhero story in its own right. Indeed, what makes the show work, like any great satire, is that it still functions as the very thing it is satirizing, which is why it was always inevitable that — like the Marvel and DC universes it mocked with impunity — "The Boys" would eventually grow into a cinematic universe with spin-offs and the like. First, there was "The Boys Presents: Diabolical," an animated anthology that connects to the live-action show, and now we have the upcoming college-set spin-of "Gen V."
So far, the footage of "Gen V" promises a blood-soaked story that fits right in with the world of "The Boys," and a story full of mystery and intrigue. Entertainment Weekly recently published a deep dive into the world of "Gen V," including revealing a particular set that terrified the actors — the Woods. We don't yet know exactly what this is meant to be, but EW describes it as "Godolkin's (the school where the story takes place) darkest secret," and that Asa Germann's character Sam is involved with it and trying to break free from the Woods.
"The Woods is terrifying!" star Jaz Sinclair, who plays Marie, said. "It's so creepy in there. I don't even like hanging out on that set. Even the greens that they pick, they're really oppressive colors. It looks dirty. It looks like it's been there for a really long time. They have creepy little smiley animals on the walls. It's awful."
School's out for murder
While the trailers for "Gen V" promise an absurd and gory superhero story like "The Boys," it also teases a big mystery that takes over the school year at Godolkin, the X-Men-inspired school setting for gifted future monsters. According to EW, the Woods and the mystery around it are what keep Marie distracted from her goal of being top of the class. It is Marie who serves as our entry point to Godolkin; her character has powers that allow her to manipulate body fluid, essentially turning her blood into weapons like whips and blades.
While "Gen V" so far appears to be largely standalone and unconnected, it does fall within the timeline of "The Boys," and the appearance of some characters from the main show in the trailers tease at least some crossover and potential importance for the future of the superhero satire.
"Gen V" premieres September 29, 2023 on Prime Video.