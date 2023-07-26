If The Gen V Trailer Reminded You Of X-Men, That Was By Design

The universe of "The Boys" is expanding with "Gen V," a spin-off series set on a college campus full of superpowered students. The new trailer for the show reveals that this college is more like a raunchy, gory version of "The Hunger Games," with young heroes-in-training violently competing against each other for the top spot.

The show's protagonist Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), for example, is vying to be the first freshman to get that top rank, and ultimately become the first Black woman in the Seven. Her fellow students appear to be more interested in using their Suped-up skills for partying, but it seems the moral and physical tests they face in college result in more than a few bloody incidents and/or murders.

While "Gen V" is something that "The Boys" showrunner Eric Kripke cooked up with fellow executive producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg, the initial inspiration came from the comic books by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The seventh story arc, titled "We Gotta Go Now," features the G-Men, a clear parody of Marvel's X-Men and the Xavier Institute where they learn to control their powers and become superheroes.

"I would say ['Gen V' is] loosely inspired by an element of the comics, which is the G-Men. Part of the G-Men is there's sort of an educational, college experience," Kripke told TheWrap. "And we just used that as a jumping-off point, kind of similar to 'The Boys,' where we sort of take an initial notion and then we are going to run with it in our own weird direction."