Gen V's Shocking First Episode Harkens Back To A Horror Classic

The first episode of "Gen V" introduces us to Luke (Patrick Schwarzenegger), AKA Golden Boy, the highest-ranked Supe at his all-supe college. He's tough, strong, and he can control fire to an extent that makes Lamplighter's pyrokinetic abilities seem like child's play. Ability-wise, he's the Homelander of the series, a guy so untouchable that not even the rest of the cast combined could likely stand a chance against him. But personality-wise, he's nothing like Homelander at all. He's kind and thoughtful to our protagonist Marie, and although there's clearly some dark backstory going on with him, it doesn't seem like Luke himself has a dark side.

With Patrick Schwarzenegger being perhaps the most famous main cast member, and with his character featured prominently on most of the promotional images for the show, it's easy to have assumed that Golden Boy's gonna be around for awhile. An optimistic take on a Homelander-esque character? A guy who seems happy except for a few strange recurring dreams about "the woods," which will almost certainly be important later on? Sounds like the show's going to give him a fun character arc, right?

Wrong. "God U" ends with Schwarzenegger murdering the school dean, Professor Brinkerhoff, for unexplained reasons that seem vaguely connected to "the woods," and then going on a homicidal rampage that ends with him blowing himself up. One of the only people capable of killing Luke is Luke himself, and he does it in the very first episode. It's a shocking development, one that radically reshapes our understanding of what sort of show this is going to be and how it'll move forward. But for fans of a certain horror franchise, it's also a narrative choice that feels awfully familiar.