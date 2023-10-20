Gen V Teaches A Masterclass In Creating A Modern TV Sex Scene

This article contains spoilers for "Gen V" episode 6.

Entertainment circles are constantly thrown into some cyclical discourse on any given day, but my absolute least favorite is the debate about sex scenes. No matter how much is written about the subject and no matter how many of the same arguments are shouted into the void, the debate surrounding sex scenes wages on. Disregarding scenes that cross ethical boundaries (as that's an entirely different discussion), while I am staunchly pro-sex scene, I'll be the first to admit that not all sex scenes are created equal. Sometimes sex scenes, quite frankly, kind of suck. Plowing in without foreplay or lubricant is a great way to cause unnecessary tears, the fact no one ever gets up to get a towel after the fact (or pee to prevent UTIs) is wholly unrealistic, and then there's the issue of consent. Fortunately, "Gen V" is here to save the day, and provide a masterclass in creating a modern TV sex scene.

Sam (Asa Germann) and Emma (Lizze Broadway) are two characters that fans have been shipping all season, but the two are unevenly matched when it comes to sex. The first episode of "Gen V" saw Emma shrinking down and essentially giving a guy a hand job with her entire body, which (even if you're really into that sort of thing, no kink shaming here) loses its appeal when we see how miserable she is constantly being fetishized.

Sam and Emma share a passionate kiss, and she asks him, "Should we?" Sam is immediately on board but confesses that he's never actually done it before, joking that his hand is competent but that he wants his first time to be with Emma. Backlit by claw machines in the concessions building of a closed-down drive-in theater, the two decide to have sex. Honestly? Goals.