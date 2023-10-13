Sam's Gen V Puppet Massacre Is Something No Viewer Will Ever Forget

This article contains spoilers for "Gen V" episode 5.

When the trailer for "Gen V" first dropped, social media was fluttering with inquiries regarding one specific blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment featuring what looked like a puppet slaughter. As a spin-off of "The Boys," audiences were already prepped for some serious suspension of disbelief. After all, this is a franchise where we've seen two different versions of wieners being exploded by Supes. This is all to say that the idea of a Supe having puppet powers doesn't even crack the top 10 weirdest things we've seen throughout "The Boys" universe, but anyone familiar with this world should know there's typically much more than meets the eye.

In "Gen V" episode 4, it's revealed that Sam (Asa Germann) — a Supe who has been used as a human lab rat by Vought International in a terrifying research facility (torture chamber) known as The Woods underneath Godolkin University — is plagued by visions of puppets. They were first shown during a dissociative episode where the voices in his head manifested as a puppet version of The Deep, as well as "Television's Jason Ritter," who appears like a twisted take on a "Sesame Street" human resident. Ritter is delightfully demented in the role, and The Deep's puppet gills are comedy gold. And yet, the scene is the furthest thing from funny.

At first, it seems as if the puppets appear for Sam during moments of extreme emotional distress in order to torment him, but episode 5 shows that the puppets might serve another purpose — psychological protection ... for better and for worse.