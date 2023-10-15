Buffy Actors Indirectly Addressed The Elephant Of Joss Whedon When Making Slayers

Content warning: this piece contains discussion of rape and sexual assault

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" was once the most progressive show on television, so how is it possible that someone with a long history of mistreating women could create a long-standing feminist masterpiece? Series creator Joss Whedon was once at the top of the world of superhero fans and comic book nerds, many of whom fell in love with his beautiful blonde avatar, Buffy, a demon-fighting highschooler with superhuman strength and agility. The show's heroine was a uniquely powerful depiction of a ditzy Valley girl, turning the then-contemporary damsel-in-distress archetype on its head. But we've since learned that, behind the scenes, Whedon was doing everything he could to make the women of the show feel powerless.

Luckily, the newest entry into the franchise, "Slayers: A Buffyverse Story," gives fans a chance to reimagine some of their favorite "Buffy" characters through the lens of a female creator — Amber Benson, who played Tara on the original series run, and is reprising her role for the Audible series.

Despite the feminist messaging of the series, Whedon's personal issues definitely bled into the show at times. Benson was tasked with revisiting and revising some of the more problematic points of the beloved series, including the elephant in the room that is its controversial creator. One problem she was left to solve by re-introducing Cordelia Chase was her unexplored depth and the irresolute ending of her narrative arc. And in bringing Spike back into the fold, Benson also had to address the character's toxicity that culminates in his attempted rape of Buffy. How might Spike change when reimagined by a woman in 2023 — would he be unrecognizable?