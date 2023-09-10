One Of Buffy The Vampire Slayer's Most Popular Characters Was Supposed To Die Early

Most early episodes of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" kick off the same way — a new evil rolls into town, and by the end of the week, the slayer turns it to dust. Some villains last a whole season and become the Big Bad, while others meet their ends more quickly. But one antagonist was so well-liked that he stayed on the show well past his original expiration date.

When Spike arrived in Sunnydale, he became an instant fan favorite. The bottle-blond Billy Idol look-alike was only supposed to hang around for a few episodes, but he was so beloved that the powers that be had no choice but to keep him on the show — albeit begrudgingly. So how was Spike supposed to be killed off, and why did everyone behind the scenes want him booted out of Sunnydale so soon?

The British bad boy was portrayed by the shockingly American James Marsters, who signed on to do just five episodes of season 2. Spike presents an unusually large threat to Buffy, but he isn't even the Big Bad of the season — that title goes to Angel, Buffy's vampire boyfriend, who loses his soul and goes dark after a night of pleasure between them.

"[Spike] was just Drusilla's boy toy for five episodes and he was going to be Angel's first victim," Marsters explained at Comic-Con in 2019, per Comicbook.com. "Like the whole point of the season [...] was that Buffy would get her heart broken by Angel. They finally hook up and then Angel goes evil. [...] And then his first act of evil was to take me down. So they only built me up to be cool so that when Angel killed me he would look awesome."

So there you have it, folks — the most popular character on the show next to Buffy was fattened up for Angel's slaughter.