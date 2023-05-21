James Marsters Says Buffy The Vampire Slayer Writers 'Never Really Knew What To Do With Spike'

This article contains references to sexual assault.

It's been 20 years since "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" concluded and no character went on a more transformative journey than Spike (James Marsters). Blond, British, and rarely without his black leather duster or a clever insult, Spike was half Billy Idol, half Nancy Spungen, and all vampire. Introduced in season 2, he wound up stealing the show, going from Buffy's enemy to ally of convenience to lover. Spike's development hadn't been intended from the outset; he was introduced as a villain and meant to die quickly after as one. Yet, fans loved him so much that keeping him around became a necessity.

Marsters spoke at length about his "Buffy" experience to Radio Times. He admits that the show's writers "never knew what to do with" his character, because Spike's sexy swagger undermined the story's themes:

"'Buffy' is not an Anne Rice kind of thing, where you're supposed to feel for the vampires. It's why we're hideously ugly when we bite someone, they did not want that to be a sensual kind of thing. It was supposed to be horrific."

There was already one goody-two-shoes vampire on the cast, though: Angel (David Boreanaz). When he left for a spin-off at the end of season 3, that created an opening for Spike to come back full-time. Now the writers had the conundrum of justifying his presence.

"They were always like, coming to me at the beginning of every season saying, 'We don't know what to do with you! We have a plan for the season, we have a plan for all the other characters, we have all the arcs of all the other characters, we just don't know what to do with you again.'"

Hence, Spike essentially went through a different phase every season he was in.