Buffy The Vampire Slayer Sequel Series Coming To Audible, Original Cast Members To Return
Calling all Scoobies — it's time to return to Sunnydale and catch up with all of our favorite demon-fighting, vampire-slaying heroes. Audible is releasing a "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" original audio story set 10 years after the finale of the beloved television series with a number of the original cast members reprising their roles. The series had previously been continued in Dark Horse's "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" comics, though those aren't considered to be canon by many, and this new audio original could be the first canon entry in the Buffyverse for two decades.
"Slayers: A Buffyverse Story" was written by original cast member Amber Benson, who played witchy Tara, along with horror writer Christopher Golden, who authored numerous "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" novels, so fans should have no concerns about the audio original's authenticity. On top of having a stellar writing duo behind the tale, "Slayers" will feature quite a few of the stars of the original TV series, including Benson, Anthony Head as Giles, Charisma Carpenter as Cordelia, Juliet Landau as Drusilla, James Charles Leary as the demon Clem, Danny Strong as Jonathan, Emma Caulfield Ford as Anya, and of course, James Marsters as Spike. (Can you really have a "Buffy" reunion without everyone's favorite British bloodsucker? I think not.) There will also be some fresh blood on the Audible original in the form of Laya DeLeon Hayes, best known for voicing the titular role on the award-winning children's show "Doc McStuffins" and starring alongside Queen Latifah on "The Equalizer" TV series.
Things ended pretty positively for Buffy herself when the TV series concluded all of those years ago, but there were still some loose ends to tie up and characters whose arcs felt incomplete, so here's hoping that the audio original gives them a bit more closure. After all, if Anya is around, that means she might finally get her due instead of just dying and being forgotten ... We'll have to wait until peak spooky season when the audio original debuts on Audible, premiering on October 12, 2023, 20 years after the series finale of the original series.
Once more with feeling
The return to the Buffyverse is pretty exciting, but what is the audio original about? According to the press release, it's a Spike-centered story with a surprising Slayer:
"The upcoming scripted audio original picks up 10 years after the events of the final episode of 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer.' Since then, Spike has gone deep undercover in Los Angeles, convincing the forces of darkness that he's back to his evil ways. When his cover is compromised by sixteen-year-old Indira Nunnally (Hayes), Spike finds himself on baby-slayer-sitting duty once more. While he attempts to track down a watcher for his eager new protégé, their paths collide with the veteran Slayer of a parallel reality where Buffy Summers never existed...a reality where Cordelia Chase is the one-and-only Slayer. She needs Spike's help with a classic big bad terrorizing her world...his old flame, Drusilla."
It sounds like there will be lots of demonic and vampiric madness, which should get Scoobies salivating, but what about Buffy? It sounds like Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played the titular Slayer, isn't involved with the project. After all, Buffy got her happy ending and deserves to live a nice, boring life. Spike and the rest of the crew, however, can still have some wacky adventures while Buffy's off growing heirloom tomatoes or learning to crochet. Besides, exploring a world where Cordelia is the Chosen One? That sounds fascinating.
Heading to the Hellmouth
Fans looking for even more exciting new "Buffy" experiences can also check out the Hellmouth Activation at New York Comic Con, running October 12-15 2023 in downtown New York City. There aren't many details about the activation, but it would be pretty cool if they recreate the Hellmouth from the series and give fans a chance to go through it to the "other side," complete with some dancing demons and such. The Audible original will also have a panel with many of the stars, including Carpenter, Caulfield Ford, Leary, Landau, Marsters, and DeLeon Hayes along with Benson and Golden. They will discuss their reunion and what it was like to create a new "Buffy" story 20 years after the series ended. The panel will take place on the NYCC Main Stage on October 13, 2023 at 1:30 p.m., giving fans a chance get a deeper dive into the latest part of the Buffyverse.
"Slayers: A Buffyverse Story" will be available to listen to and download through Audible on October 12, 2023.