Buffy The Vampire Slayer Sequel Series Coming To Audible, Original Cast Members To Return

Calling all Scoobies — it's time to return to Sunnydale and catch up with all of our favorite demon-fighting, vampire-slaying heroes. Audible is releasing a "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" original audio story set 10 years after the finale of the beloved television series with a number of the original cast members reprising their roles. The series had previously been continued in Dark Horse's "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" comics, though those aren't considered to be canon by many, and this new audio original could be the first canon entry in the Buffyverse for two decades.

"Slayers: A Buffyverse Story" was written by original cast member Amber Benson, who played witchy Tara, along with horror writer Christopher Golden, who authored numerous "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" novels, so fans should have no concerns about the audio original's authenticity. On top of having a stellar writing duo behind the tale, "Slayers" will feature quite a few of the stars of the original TV series, including Benson, Anthony Head as Giles, Charisma Carpenter as Cordelia, Juliet Landau as Drusilla, James Charles Leary as the demon Clem, Danny Strong as Jonathan, Emma Caulfield Ford as Anya, and of course, James Marsters as Spike. (Can you really have a "Buffy" reunion without everyone's favorite British bloodsucker? I think not.) There will also be some fresh blood on the Audible original in the form of Laya DeLeon Hayes, best known for voicing the titular role on the award-winning children's show "Doc McStuffins" and starring alongside Queen Latifah on "The Equalizer" TV series.

Things ended pretty positively for Buffy herself when the TV series concluded all of those years ago, but there were still some loose ends to tie up and characters whose arcs felt incomplete, so here's hoping that the audio original gives them a bit more closure. After all, if Anya is around, that means she might finally get her due instead of just dying and being forgotten ... We'll have to wait until peak spooky season when the audio original debuts on Audible, premiering on October 12, 2023, 20 years after the series finale of the original series.