How The Buffy Sequel Series Will Finally Bring Justice To Charisma Carpenter

Cordelia's final arc was disappointing, but not nearly as disappointing as the later revelation that, according to Carpenter, she had been mistreated by Whedon — especially after becoming pregnant during the show's run. Carpenter publicly alluded to behind-the-scenes issues with Whedon as far back as 2009, but in 2021, she posted a detailed statement to Twitter accusing Whedon of creating a hostile work environment, threatening to fire her, calling her fat during her pregnancy, calling a retaliatory 1am shoot during which she experienced false labor, pitting cast and crew members against one another, and "berating" her over a religious tattoo.

"Joss intentionally refused multiple calls from my agents making it impossible to connect with him to tell him the news that I was pregnant," Carpenter wrote. She says that once he did find out, he called a closed-door meeting where he "asked me if I was 'going to keep it' and manipulatively weaponized my womanhood and faith against me. He proceeded to attack my character, mock my religious beliefs, accuse me of sabotaging the show, and then unceremoniously fired me the following season once I gave birth."

As horrifying as these claims are, they're far from the only workplace misconduct allegations Whedon has faced. Carpenter initially spoke up in solidarity with Ray Fisher, who spoke out about his alleged mistreatment by Whedon on the set of "Justice League." Other "Buffy" co-stars and crew members also shared negative experiences with Whedon, with Michelle Trachtenberg saying via Instagram that a rule was put in place so the then-teenaged actor wouldn't be alone in the same room with him.