The First Animated X-Men Show Never Made It Past The Pilot Stage

1992's "X-Men" cartoon was the first time Marvel's Merry Mutants got a series all of their own, but was it the first time they appeared in animation? Not quite.

The team were guest stars on the early 1980s series "Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends" (said friends were Iceman and Firestar, former members of the X-Men), as was their nemesis Magneto. A few years down the line, Marvel Productions decided to produce an "X-Men" cartoon themselves.

The resulting pilot was "Pryde of the X-Men" (named for Kitty Pryde, the teenage X-girl who can walk through walls). "Pryde" boasted animation from Japanese studio Toei ("Dragon Ball Z"), and so looked noticeably more detailed and dynamic than previous Marvel cartoons. Where it did overlap with those older cartoons was the voice cast: the late John Stephenson as Professor X, Michael Bell as Cyclops, Neil Ross as Nightcrawler, Dan Gilvezan as Colossus, and a young Kath Soucie as Kitty.

Patrick Pinney, as Wolverine, infamously gives his character an Australian accent (apparently a synergistic holdover from a to-be-canceled Wolverine movie). On the villainous side, Earl Boen (Dr. Silberman from "Terminator") was Magneto, and Skeletor himself, Alan Oppenheimer, was the Blob.

The pilot was meant to kick off a 65-episode syndicated series, produced in synergy with an "X-Men" toyline. While "Pryde" was broadcast in 1989 and even released on VHS, it was not picked up for more episodes. It's ultimately remembered as both the basis of the Konami X-Men arcade game and a beta test for the 1992 series; several of the "X-Men" creative team, such as executive Margaret Loesch and animators Larry Houston and Will Meugniot, had previously worked on "Pryde." How does "Pryde of the X-Men" compare with the eventual "X-Men" cartoon? Does it deserve to be considered as more than a footnote?