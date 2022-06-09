Netflix Confirms Skeletor-Centric Second Season Of Masters Of The Universe

The original "He-Man" animated series cannot be replicated or surpassed, by any means, and frankly, the point is to simply reinvigorate a franchise that still has some potentially great stories left to tell. "Masters of the Universe: Revolution" will take place after the events of "Revelation," potentially continuing the story in meaningful ways, with Skeletor and his motivations at the forefront.

The "He-Man" franchise is undergoing a massive revival. In addition to the various animated shows, a live-action "Masters of the Universe" is slated to premiere on Netflix at some point. "Masters of the Universe: Revolution" is being produced courtesy of Mattel Television and Powerhouse Animation, with Smith, Ted Biaselli, Rob David, Frederic Soulie, and Christopher Keenan serving as executive producers.

"Revelation" focused on Teela, who found herself solving the mystery of the missing sword of power, as the very fate of the Universe depended on it. The secrets of Grayskull are unraveled in the process, and season 2 is supposed to act as a standalone story that deals with the tussle between technology and magic. "Revolution" will focus more on He-Man and Skeletor, and how the former has to forge new alliances to defeat a massive threat to the planet, Eternia.

Details about the cast for "Revolution" have not been revealed yet. However, Chris Wood and Mark Hamill voiced He-Man and Skeletor in "Revelation" respectively and might return to season 2 to reprise their voice roles. A release date is not attached to the project at the moment.