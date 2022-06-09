Netflix Confirms Skeletor-Centric Second Season Of Masters Of The Universe
Great news for "Masters of the Universe" and "He-Man" fans in general: The Netflix animated series, "Masters of the Universe: Revelation," is going to have a second season that sets up a high-stakes He-Man versus Skeletor fight like never before. Named "Masters of the Universe: Revolution," the second season was confirmed during Netflix's Geeked Week, with series creator Kevin Smith sharing the news, along with an official poster, on Twitter:
After Revelation comes REVOLUTION!
Iâ€™m ecstatic to be making more @MastersOfficial with @Mattel and @powerhouseanim for @netflix!
Big thanks to everyone who streamed our show last summer! You gave us the Power to go back to Grayskull for another epic Eternian adventure! pic.twitter.com/TlCP8TLnS9
— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 8, 2022
By the power of Grayskull, it's time to return to Eternia and gear up for another epic showdown between these beloved characters! "Masters of the Universe: Revelation" and "Masters of the Universe: Revolution" are successors to the classic animated series "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe," a franchise that has proved unstoppable over the decades. Apart from Smith's iteration, there's also the 2021 animated series also titled "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe," whose second season premiered in March this year.
No, the titles of all "He-Man" animated entries are not confusing at all. Absolutely not.
A sudden franchise boom
The original "He-Man" animated series cannot be replicated or surpassed, by any means, and frankly, the point is to simply reinvigorate a franchise that still has some potentially great stories left to tell. "Masters of the Universe: Revolution" will take place after the events of "Revelation," potentially continuing the story in meaningful ways, with Skeletor and his motivations at the forefront.
The "He-Man" franchise is undergoing a massive revival. In addition to the various animated shows, a live-action "Masters of the Universe" is slated to premiere on Netflix at some point. "Masters of the Universe: Revolution" is being produced courtesy of Mattel Television and Powerhouse Animation, with Smith, Ted Biaselli, Rob David, Frederic Soulie, and Christopher Keenan serving as executive producers.
"Revelation" focused on Teela, who found herself solving the mystery of the missing sword of power, as the very fate of the Universe depended on it. The secrets of Grayskull are unraveled in the process, and season 2 is supposed to act as a standalone story that deals with the tussle between technology and magic. "Revolution" will focus more on He-Man and Skeletor, and how the former has to forge new alliances to defeat a massive threat to the planet, Eternia.
Details about the cast for "Revolution" have not been revealed yet. However, Chris Wood and Mark Hamill voiced He-Man and Skeletor in "Revelation" respectively and might return to season 2 to reprise their voice roles. A release date is not attached to the project at the moment.