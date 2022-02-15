He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe Season 2 Trailer Reveals Netflix Release Date

By the power of Grayskull, Netflix simply isn't going to stop making "He-Man" shows until they truly exhaust every possible angle of this revitalized franchise. That's great news for fans of Prince Adam (aka the eponymous, sword-wielding He-Man), who have several different options to turn to for all their "Masters of the Universe" entertainment needs. The beloved 1980s original series, originally brought to life in glorious hand-drawn animation, is currently in the midst of a massive revival across multiple mediums. Netflix alone is working on two different shows, including Kevin Smith's "Masters of the Universe: Revelation," and we recently heard the news that the live-action "Masters of the Universe" movie has cast its main lead and also moved to Netflix.

In the midst of all this, the release of the CG-animated "He-Man: Masters of the Universe" series has been received glowingly by critics and fans (generic and rather ugly-looking animation style notwithstanding). The series is aimed at a whole new generation of prospective "He-Man" fans, which will hopefully get kids interested in the original that started it all. The first season premiered on September 16, 2021 and viewers now have a fresh look at what's in store for season 2, along with the reveal of a premiere date. Check out the trailer below!