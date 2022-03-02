He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe Season 2 Clip Celebrates Skeletor's Birthday [Exclusive]
The power of Grayskull has absolutely nothing on the grumpiness that inevitably comes with us turning a year older on our birthdays, unfortunately. Not even evil supervillains are immune! But at least wishes are an integral part of birthday celebrations and, as luck would have it, a certain wish stone may just provide the key to escape for Skeletor and his unwelcome guest Duncan.
Netflix's "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" series is just about set to release its second season for patient viewers, following up on the events of Eternos and the legendary Castle Grayskull after season 1 premiered back in September of 2021. Our first look at season 2 teased a continuation of the epic story and the return of the sinister Skeletor, but /Film can now bring you an exclusive glimpse at a relatively less ... maniacal? ... moment in Skeletor's life and his ongoing quest for dominance.
As it turns out, not even "Eternia's greatest schemer" is completely opposed to setting aside certain differences and making the most of the big bad's big day. Cue birthday cakes, party hats, stargazing, and even a piñata. None of this goes particularly well, as you might imagine, but hey — it's the thought that counts, after all. Check out the clip below!
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe clip
On Skeletor's birthday, we all have the power ... to spread some celebratory cheer. Netflix has gone all-in with the "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" property, creating a new show labeled as a "reimagining" of the classic original 1980s series and made for a whole new demographic of younger-skewing fans. The new series first premiered in September of 2021, putting an updated spin on the eternal conflict between He-Man, Prince Adam, and the rest of the Masters of the Universe to combat the world-dominating threat of the fearsome Skeletor and his army of mind-controlled minions.
The series is developed by executive producer Rob David ("Masters of the Universe: Revelation") and written by the team of Bryan Q. Miller, Peter Binswanger, Amanda Deibert, and Lila Scott. The series features Yuri Lowenthal as the new voice of He-Man/Adam/Tuvar and voice actor Ben Diskin as Skeletor/Prince Keldor. The rest of the sprawling cast includes Stephen Fry as Man-E-Faces, David Kaye as Cringer/Battle Cat, Grey Griffin as Evelyn/Evil-Lyn, Antony Del Rio as Duncan/Man-at-Arms, Kimberly Brooks as Teela/Eldress/Sorceress, Trevor Devall as R'Qazz/Beast Man, Judy Alice Lee as Krass/Ram Ma'am, Roger Craig Smith as Kronis/Trap-Jaw/General Dolos, Fred Tatasciore as King Randor/Baddrah, Tom Kenny as Ork-0/RK Units, Max Mitchell as Kitty, Max Stubington as Young Adam, Zeno Robinson as Stratos, Dee Bradley Baker as Webstor, and Bobcat Goldthwait as Gary the Dragonfly.
Season 2 of "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" premieres on Netflix tomorrow, March 3, 2022.
As the fate of Eternos teeters on the brink of destruction due to Skeletor's greed for domination, both Prince Adam and He-Man must work together alongside the rest of the Masters of the Universe to save their people in the latest season of Mattel Television's He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2. Debuting on Netflix globally on March 3, the brand-new season marks the beginning of an all-new adventure for He-Man and his team as they set out to save the world before it's too late.