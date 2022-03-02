He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe Season 2 Clip Celebrates Skeletor's Birthday [Exclusive]

The power of Grayskull has absolutely nothing on the grumpiness that inevitably comes with us turning a year older on our birthdays, unfortunately. Not even evil supervillains are immune! But at least wishes are an integral part of birthday celebrations and, as luck would have it, a certain wish stone may just provide the key to escape for Skeletor and his unwelcome guest Duncan.

Netflix's "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" series is just about set to release its second season for patient viewers, following up on the events of Eternos and the legendary Castle Grayskull after season 1 premiered back in September of 2021. Our first look at season 2 teased a continuation of the epic story and the return of the sinister Skeletor, but /Film can now bring you an exclusive glimpse at a relatively less ... maniacal? ... moment in Skeletor's life and his ongoing quest for dominance.

As it turns out, not even "Eternia's greatest schemer" is completely opposed to setting aside certain differences and making the most of the big bad's big day. Cue birthday cakes, party hats, stargazing, and even a piñata. None of this goes particularly well, as you might imagine, but hey — it's the thought that counts, after all. Check out the clip below!