All The X-Men Characters Created By Buffy Creator Joss Whedon

The origins of "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" begin with the X-Men. A young Joss Whedon read their comic adventures, penned by Chris Claremont, and cites them as an influence on his work; teen heroine Buffy Summers herself is in the vein of Kitty Pryde/Shadowcat.

From 2004 to 2008, Whedon wrote the ongoing comic "Astonishing X-Men," teaming up with artist John Cassaday. Consider the timeframe: "Buffy" and "Angel" had wrapped as classics, "Firefly" was a freshly canceled-too-soon martyr, and Whedon hadn't cracked into the blockbuster movie mainstream with "The Avengers" yet, and allegations of his abusive behavior on set hadn't yet been publicized. His writing an "X-Men" comic felt like nerdy stars aligning.

Is "Astonishing X-Men" worth checking out? It's short and self-contained, which are rare blessings in superhero comics. Whedon also works overtime to repair the reputation of Scott Summers/Cyclops. In the concurrent "X-Men" movies, he was used only as Wolverine's stick-in-the-mud foil; in "Astonishing X-Men," Cyclops is a strong leader and man of action. Whedon knows how to write big moments to sell that characterization, and Cassaday's art completes those money shots.

Of course, no story is exempt from criticism. Whedon's run followed Grant Morrison's 2001-2004 "New X-Men." He used mostly the same cast as "New X-Men" (Cyclops, Wolverine, Beast, and Emma Frost, adding Kitty Pryde and Colossus while excluding Jean Grey, who died at the end of Morrison's run) and built on its story threads (the Scott and Emma romance, the return of Morrison-created villain Cassandra Nova, etc.). Whedon's "X-Men" is a much more conventional superhero book, though, down to the X-Men going back to their old costumes. Morrison urged experimentation to win new readers, while Whedon hit Claremont's beats to tell the X-Men story he'd wanted to as a kid.

Even so, Whedon and Cassaday did create some new characters along the way.