Samuel L. Jackson Had One Rule For Nick Fury, And Joss Whedon Broke It Immediately

It's been more than a decade since "The Avengers" debuted, and my, how things have changed. The first big Marvel team-up was nothing short of a cinematic hinge event, cementing the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Hollywood juggernaut we know it as today. Well, the Hollywood juggernaut we've known it as so far.

At this moment, we have too much of the MCU and it's getting ridiculous. So inundated with Marvel "content" are we that even "Secret Invasion," a show starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury — a show that should have been a historic moment in franchise history — failed to wow both critics and audiences.

But back in 2012, Jackson and his character were anything but struggling. Witnessing Fury finally assemble the various heroes we'd met in prior Marvel outings was an exhilarating moment, and heralded the true beginning of the company's Hollywood dominance. Directed by Joss Whedon, "The Avengers" was a triumph for Marvel Studios, which at the time was venturing into uncharted territory. As Whedon told CBS Sunday Morning at the time, "Believe me people are like, 'Oh, this is big. Don't mess it up. We need to make this amount of money,' and I'm like, 'This amount of money exists?'"

In other words, "The Avengers" came before Marvel had fully proven it could reliably churn out huge box office successes capable of making ridiculous profits. Luckily, in Whedon, they had a director who knew exactly what he was doing — to the extent that he was willing to break rules in order to bring his vision of the film to life. Unfortunately, he ruffled a few feathers along the way.