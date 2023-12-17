Joss Whedon's Sadistic Rule When Writing For Sarah Michelle Gellar On Buffy

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" is fondly remembered for so many reasons. On the lighter side, it introduced us all to a valley-slang inspired dialect known as "Buffy speak" and gave us the enduringly heartwarming bonds between the members of the Scoobie Gang. But if "Buffy" was all jokes and wholesome fare, it wouldn't have become the cult hit it did, and it certainly wouldn't have gained a reputation for producing some of the best episodes of TV ever.

Just take a look at "The Body" from season 5. The episode opens with a one-take scene in which the titular slayer walks into her house to discover her mother's lifeless body laying on the couch. It's the episode show creator, "Avengers" director, and all-round prolific creative Joss Whedon considers the greatest thing he's ever done, and is also considered by many to be a standout moment in TV history generally.

But beyond specific emotional episodes or unforgettably creepy villains, "Buffy" was always tinged with darkness from the outset. Right from the get-go, when the Scoobies were fighting villains of the week that included giant insect women and invisible girls, the show was marked by tragedy — mainly because Buffy herself had no say in whether she was the slayer or not. Whedon's series took the "high school is hell" metaphor and ran with it, using the series' villains as allegories for the horrors of adolescence. But it also used the fact that Buffy was destined to be the slayer whether she liked it or not as an allegory for being a kid and feeling like you have a whole set of unreasonable expectations to live up to.

In that sense, the show's whole premise was based on the lead character suffering — a fact that certainly wasn't lost on Whedon himself.