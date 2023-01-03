Sarah Michelle Gellar Has No Plans To Ever Return As Vampire Slayer Buffy Summers

Although it seems like everything is getting a revival these days, that likely won't be the case for "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," the beloved coming-of-age supernatural series that ran from 1997 to 2003. Whereas "Community" is getting its six seasons and a movie, "Buffy" got the movie first, then seven seasons, then nothing.

That's not to say that a revival isn't possible at some point down the line, it's just that it's going to be hard to pull something like that off when the lead actress isn't interested. When Sarah Michelle Gellar was asked by SFX if she'd want to play Buffy again, she gave a definitive answer: "I'm not."

At first glance, this might seem like a response to the many allegations of workplace misconduct and abuse revealed about "Buffy" creator Joss Whedon, with Gellar herself recently describing the show as having had an "extremely toxic" behind-the-scenes environment. While that certainly doesn't help, Gellar's main reservation comes down to a fundamental quality of the show itself, one that might be undermined by her returning to take over as an adult reaching into middle age.

"I am very proud of the show that we created and [a revival] doesn't need to be done," Gellar explained. "I am all for them continuing the story, because there's the story of female empowerment. I love the way the show was left: 'Every girl who has the power can have the power.' It's set up perfectly for someone else to have the power."