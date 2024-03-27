X-Men '97 Is Pulling From A Controversial Rogue And Magneto Storyline

Spoilers for "X-Men '97" to follow.

Love is in the air on "X-Men '97" with Rogue and ... Magneto??! Apparently, the two have a history (notice how Rogue is the only X-Man who's been calling their new leader by his first name Erik, not his supervillain moniker Magneto). Now that Magneto has joined the X-Men, old feelings are surfacing.

In episode 2, "Mutant Liberation Begins," the pair share a private chat dancing around their history; Magneto tells Rogue he made a mistake by shutting Charles Xavier out (with a psychic-blocking helmet and all), saying he should've kept people who cared for him close — implicitly including Rogue too. She says she wants to keep their past buried, but at the episode's end, they meet in private again; apparently, Magneto's power can nullify Rogue's deadly touch, so she can experience intimacy with him that she can't with anyone else. A heartbroken Gambit spots Rogue exiting Magneto's office.

The third and most recent episode, "Fire Made Flesh," continued the teasing. Rogue/Magneto apparently haven't admitted the connection to their comrades, but they've been booking a lot of private Danger Room time together. When the Goblin Queen makes the X-Men see hellish visions, Gambit sees one of Rogue and Magneto with their skin melting together.

I hope "X-Men '97" offers some clarity as to what their past relationship was. In the original series, Rogue and Magneto shared no such connection. Then again, Rogue was a mutant terrorist in a previous life, remember, and had her memories of it erased (as shown in season 2's "A Rogue's Tale"). Plus, she doesn't want her comrades to know about her relationship with Magneto.

Plus, this isn't unprecedented; Rogue and Magneto have a romantic history in the comics.