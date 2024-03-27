Who Is Goblin Queen? Madelyne Pryor In X-Men '97 Explained

Spoilers for "X-Men '97" to follow.

"X-Men '97" episode 2, "Mutant Liberation Begins," ended with a shocking cliffhanger; a Jean Grey duplicate showed up at the door of the X-Mansion, shocking the X-Men — including the other Jean, who had only just given birth to her and Scott's son Nathan. Episode 3, "Fire Made Flesh," picks up here.

If I can brag for a moment, I called this twist from the trailer (alongside some other Marvel Comics Easter eggs). The Jean (re)introduced at the beginning of "X-Men '97" is a clone, created by Mister Sinister, while he held the original captive (Beast confirms which Jean is the original by dating the pair's cells to determine which is older).

Sinister has long wanted to combine Cyclops and Jean's DNA to create the ultimate mutant; Nathan is that experiment come to fruition. So, he confronts his "daughter" (who's feeling susceptible after her entire life had been torn asunder) and induces her to attack the X-Men. Her psychic powers now accompanied by green fire, the Jean clone creates a new black costume for herself and uses her powers to psychically trap the X-Men in a vision of Hell.

The clone declares: "I am beyond Jean Grey, beyond the X-Men! I am scorn and fury forged in righteous brimstone! I am the Goblin Queen!" This mirrors Jean's speech when she became the Phoenix: "I am Fire! And Life incarnate! Now and forever — I am PHOENIX!" The transformation goes beyond costume: her eyebrows get darker and sharper, her skin paler, her voice sultrier/hammier and her posture vivacious. Ultimately, Jean pulls her "sister" back to the side of light and they defeat Sinister. She leaves the X-Men to start a new life as "Madelyne Pryor."

Why did she choose that name? The answers lie in the comics ... and that story is a lot more complicated.