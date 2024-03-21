Why Is Time Traveling Bishop Still Hanging Around In X-Men '97?

The character of Bishop first appeared in "The Uncanny X-Men" #282 in November 1991. When he gets blasted by a laser beam or radioactive ray, Bishop can absorb the energy into his body and redirect it back at his attacker. He has been a reliable supporting player in X-Men comics ever since 1991. He has also appeared in "X-Men: The Animated Series," and was played by Omar Sy in 2014's "X-Men: Days of Future Past."

Bishop is also, notably, a time traveler. In the lore of "X-Men: The Animated Series," he came to the present (1993) from a dystopian 2055 that had been overrun by mutant-killing Sentinels. Bishop (played by Philip Aiken) aimed to assassinate one of the X-Men, believing that their death will undo the grim future. Luckily, the misunderstanding was cleared up, and a different assassination was prevented. Bishop returned to 2055 after assuming he had repaired the timeline... but nothing had changed. There is a grim sense of fatalism to Bishop's sad life.

Bishop returned in the show's second season to prevent a virus from breaking out, and in the third season, he went back in time to 1959 to help out a younger version of Professor X. All told, Bishop only appeared in 10 episodes of the series, but he was able to leap around in time using a wrist-mounted time-travel widget.

In the 2024 revival of "X-Men: The Animated Series," called "X-Men '97," Bishop (now voiced by Isaac Robinson-Smith) is back in the present, now fighting alongside the X-Men as a regular member of the team. Why is he there? Why doesn't he return to his own time?

Well, apart from the fact that Bishop is a badass that X-Fans likely want to see more of, the explanation is simple: his time-travel widget broke.