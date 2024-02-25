6 Comics Marvel Fans Should Read Before X-Men '97, Ranked By Importance

The trailer for "X-Men '97," the revival of the cartoon series beloved by '90s kids everywhere, recently premiered. That means it's that time again — that time when nerds like me try to get you superhero movie/TV fans to read some dang comics.

"X-Men" itself was enthusiastic about adapting comic stories, particularly ones written by Chris Claremont during his legendary 17-year-long run on "X-Men" (from 1975 to 1991, issues #94 to #280). Season 1 of "X-Men" closed out with the two-part time-travel comic "Days of Future Past" and then, in season 3, the show adapted both the original "Phoenix Saga" and "The Dark Phoenix Saga."

Larry Houston, the original producer/director of "X-Men," is a big fan of the comics and made the show with attention to the details of the source material. Houston is back as a consulting producer on "X-Men '97" and head writer Beau DeMayo recruited "X-Men" fans as his team, feeling that enthusiasm about the material was needed for the show to work. The trailer certainly has plenty of Easter eggs from the X-Men comics.

So, why not dive into the comics that inspired these cartoon writers? Yes, yes, the "X-Men" comics have been running for 60 years now, and choosing from that many options can be overwhelming. On the other hand, all that variety means that there's something for everyone. If you're excited about "X-Men '97," here are the comics you should check out.