The Biggest And Best Cameos In Deadpool & Wolverine, Ranked

This article contains major spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine."

It comes as no surprise that "Deadpool & Wolverine," the third film in the Merc with a Mouth's film franchise would be chock full of cameos on top of the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, especially since this feels like a capstone on top of the 20th Century Fox era of Marvel movies. As Deadpool enters the MCU, there are a variety of characters whose movie franchises were cut short and should have continued, and they get a chance to shine once more with some cheeky humor thrown in for good measure. There's even one version of a character who was never actually brought to the big screen until now.

Basically, "Deadpool & Wolverine" pulled out all the stops and offered a smorgasbord of Marvel characters and big name cameos, even though Taylor Swift isn't one of them. But there's at least a couple cameos that you never would have expected, and hopefully they weren't ruined ahead of time by all the unofficial leaks.

Now that the movie is out there, /Film has ranked the biggest and best Marvel cameos of the film for you, even the ones you may have forgotten about or even just missed because they were flying by a mile a minute.