Chris Evans Says Playing Johnny Storm Again Would Be 'An Easier Sell' Than Returning As Captain America
Remember Chris Evans as Human Torch? The "Captain America" and Knives Out" star recently expressed his interest in returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Johnny Storm aka Human Touch, explaining that it would make more sense than him returning as Steve Rogers, the original Captain America.
Although Evan's role as Captain America was a seminal part of the MCU since the character was featured in a string of foundational films, Evans first appeared as the Marvel character Johnny Storm in the 2005 film "Fantastic Four." When asked by MTV News if he would reprise the role, the actor was enthusiastic about the prospect but raised concerns:
"God, wouldn't that be great? Wouldn't that be great? No, no one's ever come to me about that. I mean, I don't exactly look the same anymore. That was 15, almost 20 years ago. Oh my God, I'm old. But I really love that character, but I think ... aren't they doing something now with Fantastic Four?"
With a "Fantastic Four" reboot in the works at the moment, who knows what can happen in terms of the casting of Human Torch. While Evans playing Johnny Storm again would be a great callback moment, it would make more sense for the reboot to cast a younger, fresh face to assume the role of the "Fantastic Four" member.
Got a light?
As a refresher, Human Torch is a foundational member of the Fantastic Four. He got his powers after being exposed to high levels of cosmic radiation in space. The radiation exposure led to mutations in the party's bodies, turning Johnny Storm's into a plasma-like substance. His abilities include pyrogenesis, pyrokinesis, thermogenesis, and immunity to fire and heat (obviously, as his body is like lava). Evans played the character in both the 2005 "Fantastic Four" movie and its sequel, "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer." Both films were box office disappointments and were mostly received mixed to negative critical reviews.
While we technically do see a Fantastic Four member in "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" — namely Reed Richards, played by John Krasinski — the character belongs to Earth-838 and meets a not-so-great end in the events of the film. Furthermore, it has not been confirmed whether Krasinski will be reprising this role in the upcoming reboot.
Evans also said that he would "love" to reprise the role as it would definitely "be an easier sell" than returning as Captain America, as the character's post-"Endgame" fate was revealed in "Falcon and the Winter Soldier." The actor also went on to show his appreciation for Captain America as a character, while saying Johnny Storm did not really get a chance to shine through:
"Cap is so precious to me. And you know, I almost don't wanna disrupt what a beautiful experience that was. But Johnny Storm, I feel like he didn't really get his day. That was before Marvel really found its footing. So, I loved that role and, you know, who knows?"
Yep, who knows. Maybe we will see Evans turn into plasma again sometime in the near future.