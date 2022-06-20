Chris Evans Says Playing Johnny Storm Again Would Be 'An Easier Sell' Than Returning As Captain America

As a refresher, Human Torch is a foundational member of the Fantastic Four. He got his powers after being exposed to high levels of cosmic radiation in space. The radiation exposure led to mutations in the party's bodies, turning Johnny Storm's into a plasma-like substance. His abilities include pyrogenesis, pyrokinesis, thermogenesis, and immunity to fire and heat (obviously, as his body is like lava). Evans played the character in both the 2005 "Fantastic Four" movie and its sequel, "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer." Both films were box office disappointments and were mostly received mixed to negative critical reviews.

While we technically do see a Fantastic Four member in "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" — namely Reed Richards, played by John Krasinski — the character belongs to Earth-838 and meets a not-so-great end in the events of the film. Furthermore, it has not been confirmed whether Krasinski will be reprising this role in the upcoming reboot.

Evans also said that he would "love" to reprise the role as it would definitely "be an easier sell" than returning as Captain America, as the character's post-"Endgame" fate was revealed in "Falcon and the Winter Soldier." The actor also went on to show his appreciation for Captain America as a character, while saying Johnny Storm did not really get a chance to shine through:

"Cap is so precious to me. And you know, I almost don't wanna disrupt what a beautiful experience that was. But Johnny Storm, I feel like he didn't really get his day. That was before Marvel really found its footing. So, I loved that role and, you know, who knows?"

Yep, who knows. Maybe we will see Evans turn into plasma again sometime in the near future.