A Big The Flash Spoiler Is Out There, And You Should Try To Avoid It If You Can

Warning: This article discusses a major spoiler revealed ahead of the release of "The Flash."

Well, here we go again. Believe it or not, a massive spoiler for one of the most exciting surprises from Warner Bros.' latest superhero movie has made its way online. But this time, bizarrely enough, it wasn't the result of annoying and unsanctioned leaks. Instead, it's come straight out of the mouth of "The Flash" director Andy Muschietti. Only months after the biggest names involved in "Black Adam" couldn't stop themselves from teasing that super-powered showdown in the post-credits scene of "Black Adam" and mere weeks after a certain cameo appearance for "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" appeared in the marketing before the film debuted in theaters worldwide, "The Flash" has become the next victim of the age-old adage that bad news comes in threes.

Unlike some bigmouths out there, however, rest assured that /Film has absolutely no interest in ruining this for anyone who would rather preserve their theater experience for opening weekend. This post is exclusively meant for those individuals out there (present company included) who simply can't help themselves when they see "spoiler" in a headline. So consider this yet another spoiler warning about a major reveal from "The Flash" that, frankly, has no business floating around out in the internet ether this far ahead of release. But since this news comes courtesy of Muschietti himself, the superhero fan community now finds itself in the unenviable position of having to dodge secrets that members of the creative team are now openly blabbing about. Honestly, isn't this the absolute perfect conclusion to one of the most tortured blockbuster productions of the last two decades?

Anyway, if you're still here, here's one last spoiler warning for good measure.