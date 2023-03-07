Why Tim Burton's 'Emo Superman' Project Wasn't Made, According To Nicolas Cage

Out of all the legendary unmade movies across film history, few have surpassed the famed status of Tim Burton's fabled "Superman Lives," which was supposed to star Nicolas Cage. The behind-the-scenes stories about the project's failed development have taken on a mythical quality of their own as one of the strangest "What if?" scenarios in Hollywood. These tales may have stirred up a chaotic idea of what pre-production was like, but Cage himself proposed a relatively simple reason as to why "Superman Lives" never saw the light of day. It may have been simply that Warner Bros. didn't want to take another chance with Burton.

"Superman Lives" was supposed to be a new start for the Man of Steel after the colossal failure of "Superman IV: The Quest for Peace." The project started with indie filmmaker and mega comic book fan Kevin Smith, who pitched his idea to infamous producer Jon Peters in 1996. The screenplay quickly became muddled with Peters' own demands before screenwriters Wesley Strick ("Arachnophobia") and Dan Gilroy ("Nightcrawler") added major revisions. Photos of Cage in a newly designed Superman costume have gained notoriety, as has Peters' obsession with Superman fighting a giant spider. Legends of the sheer mess of it all only grew during the Internet age, leading to a documentary entitled "The Death of 'Superman Lives:' What Happened?," released in 2015 and directed by the late Jon Schnepp.