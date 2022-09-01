Superman Lives, Dogma II, And 10 More Movies & TV Shows Kevin Smith Almost Made

Before "Clerks: The Animated Series," there was going to be "Clerks: The TV Show." While the animated series was still criminally underappreciated and unfairly canceled, it at least had Smith's direct involvement. The same can't be said for "Clerks: The TV Show." Sure, this might be cheating, but it is still such a wild story that I just had to include it in this list.

Upon the unexpected success of 1994's "Clerks," former Miramax owners Touchstone Pictures wanted to expand the story of the film in an unconventional way. By unconventional, I of course mean that it would center around a completely different group of characters and be far more PG-friendly than the movie. According to Geek, it would also be greenlit and start production before Smith was even made aware of the project, as he was busy making "Mallrats" at the time. Despite this, he revealed during "An Evening With Kevin Smith" that he did attempt to write an episode for the series, which he said was rewritten to be a B-plot.

So, was all this fuss and creative drain worth it? Did it make an interesting show despite these problems? The answer is no; Smith and the rest of the film's crew considered it terrible, and the show never made it past the pilot phase. If you're morbidly curious, the pilot has become available on YouTube.