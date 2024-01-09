The Mandalorian & Grogu Head To The Big Screen In New Star Wars Movie From Director Jon Favreau
Mando and Grogu are making the leap to the big screen. Lucasfilm has announced that the next "Star Wars" movie will feature the dynamic duo from the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian." Jon Favreau is set to direct "The Mandalorian & Grogu," which is due to begin filming sometime this year. Disney and Lucasfilm seem to be confident in the project as it figures to be the next film in the franchise to actually hit theaters.
Director Favreau has ushered "The Mandalorian" along for three seasons. His other credits include huge hits like "Iron Man" and "The Jungle Book." Favreau is also set to produce alongside Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, and Dave Filoni, who was recently promoted to the role of Chief Creative Officer at the studio. No word on casting just yet but Pedro Pascal is all but assured to reprise his role as the Mandalorian aka Din Djarin. Beyond that, anything else would be pure speculation.
Favreau had this to say:
"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created. The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."
"Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen," Kennedy added. While plot details have yet to be revealed, a piece of concept art was released, which you can check out above. It features Mando and his little alien pal flying away from an exploding ship.
This is the way
For the last handful of years, "Star Wars" has largely been relegated to the small screen on Disney+, anchored by "The Mandalorian." Other shows such as "Obi-Wan Kenobi," "Andor," and "The Book of Boba Fett" have also aired during this time. The last movie to grace the silver screen was 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker," which ended the sequel trilogy. Since then, Disney and Lucasfilm have seemed unsure of where to take the series, despite having quite a few projects enter development, such as Patty Jenkins' now-backburnered "Rogue Squadron."
As it stands, Disney has three release dates set aside for "Star Wars" films, with two due to arrive in 2026 and one slated for December 2027. There are several other movies currently in development, including one from Filoni that will also be set in the Mando-verse. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is, additionally, set to direct a film that will see Daisy Ridley return as Rey to build a new Jedi Order, while James Mangold is tasked with directing a film that will focus on the earliest days of the Jedi. It's unclear which order the films will be released in, but Favreau's now appears to be the top priority.
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" does not have an official release date but stay tuned.