The Mandalorian & Grogu Head To The Big Screen In New Star Wars Movie From Director Jon Favreau

Mando and Grogu are making the leap to the big screen. Lucasfilm has announced that the next "Star Wars" movie will feature the dynamic duo from the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian." Jon Favreau is set to direct "The Mandalorian & Grogu," which is due to begin filming sometime this year. Disney and Lucasfilm seem to be confident in the project as it figures to be the next film in the franchise to actually hit theaters.

Director Favreau has ushered "The Mandalorian" along for three seasons. His other credits include huge hits like "Iron Man" and "The Jungle Book." Favreau is also set to produce alongside Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, and Dave Filoni, who was recently promoted to the role of Chief Creative Officer at the studio. No word on casting just yet but Pedro Pascal is all but assured to reprise his role as the Mandalorian aka Din Djarin. Beyond that, anything else would be pure speculation.

Favreau had this to say:

"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created. The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

"Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen," Kennedy added. While plot details have yet to be revealed, a piece of concept art was released, which you can check out above. It features Mando and his little alien pal flying away from an exploding ship.