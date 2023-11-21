Ahsoka Creator Dave Filoni Now Has A Much Bigger Hand In The Star Wars Universe

Dave Filoni, who has been one of the most steady voices in "Star Wars" over the last 20 years, has just been given a much larger role at Lucasfilm. The man behind "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels" has been named chief creative officer at Lucasfilm, meaning he will have a larger hand in guiding the future of the franchise. His role has been gradually increasing during the Disney+ era but now, Filoni will be working more closely with the top brass at Disney to steer the ship.

The news was revealed in a new piece by Vanity Fair, which details Filoni's journey, particularly centered around this year's live-action series "Ahsoka." Filoni has been working on the franchise for 20 years dating back to his days developing "The Clone Wars" with George Lucas. He has since been a major part of "Star Wars" over the last decade and change following Disney's purchase of Lucasfilm in 2012. It has all led to this moment. Here's what Filoni had to say about it:

"Now I'm what's called chief creative officer of Lucasfilm...In the past, in a lot of projects I would be brought into it, I would see it after it had already developed a good ways."

Filoni will work more directly with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, as well as head of development Carrie Beck. Together, they will usher in the next generation of "Star Wars" shows and movies. "In this new role, it's opened up to basically everything that's going on. When we're planning the future of what we're doing now, I'm involved at the inception phase," Filoni explained. Several shows are in the pipeline and three untitled "Star Wars" movies have release dates currently, with two due in 2026 and one in 2027.