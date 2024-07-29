5 Reasons Why Deadpool & Wolverine Obliterated The Box Office

As Deadpool might say, let's f***ing go. After six years away from the silver screen, the Merc with a Mouth returned in a big, bad way with Marvel's "Deadpool & Wolverine." As the title makes very clear, Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson brought some company with him this time in the form of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. That combination proved to be absolutely irresistible for moviegoers, as the superhero team-up absolutely obliterated the competition at the box office, shattering records along the way.

Coming in above the already-ridiculous $200 million estimates over the weekend, director Shawn Levy's "Deadpool & Wolverine" pulled in an astonishing $211 million domestically in its debut, representing the biggest opening weekend for an R-rated movie ever. The original "Deadpool" ($132.4 million) was the previous record holder, so we're firmly in record-shattering territory here, well beyond record-breaking. It also represents the sixth-biggest opening weekend of all time behind only "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" ($220 million), "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" ($247.9 million), "Avengers: Infinity War" ($257.6 million), "Spider-Man: No Way Home" ($260.1 million), and "Avengers: Endgame" ($357.1 million).

Looking at the bigger picture, the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe took in $233.3 million overseas, giving the film a whopping $444.3 million global start. That means it made more money in a single weekend than "Black Widow" ($379.7 million), "Shang-Chi" ($432.2 million), "Eternals" ($401.7 million), and "The Marvels" ($206.1 million) did in their entire theatrical runs.

So, what went right for this long-awaited third installment of the "Deadpool" franchise? How did the MCU go R-rated so successfully for the first time ever? We're going to look at five of the biggest factors that allowed "Deadpool & Wolverine" to crush the box office on opening weekend. Let's get into it.