The Best Deadpool Movie, According To Rotten Tomatoes

Here's the thing about criticism: it is completely and utterly subjective. One person's trash is another person's treasure, and there might be no character that exemplifies this better than Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool. People either seem to love or hate the "Deadpool" movies, with fans appreciating the crass humor and R-rated take on the world of the X-Men and detractors finding the whole thing absolutely obnoxious.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is in theaters now, finally bringing Reynolds as Wade Wilson into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, along with all of his foul-mouthed chaos. It's either the best thing ever or a soul-crushing disaster, depending on which critic you ask, which makes trying to figure out its actual quality kind of challenging.

So when it comes to ranking the "Deadpool" movies, it's all a matter of opinion, baby. In the big bad world of movie criticism, however, one of the biggest indicators of critical takes on movies is Rotten Tomatoes, which aggregates critics' reviews and finds an average score based on whether critics rated the film positively or negatively (fresh or rotten, in tomato terms). So how do the "Deadpool" movies stack up according to the critics sampled by the 'mato meter?